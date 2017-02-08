Senior Peace Meal

For additional information or for reservations, please call 1-800-543-1770

Monday, Feb. 13 - Sausage pattie or links, egg, bacon and cheddar scramble, fruit juice, whole grain blueberry muffin, warm fruit strudel bites.

Tuesday, Feb. 14 - County beef stew with potatoes, carrots, onions, Mexi corn, roll, cherry pie.

Wednesday, Feb. 15 - Shepherd’s pie w/vegetables, broccoli, warm biscuits, Mandarin oranges.

Thursday, Feb. 16 - Fried chicken, mashed potatoes w/gravy, seasoned peas, Texas toast, fresh fruit.

Friday, Feb. 17 - Tuna noodle casserole, Harvard beets, warm black-eyed pea salad, whole grain wheat, pineapple pistachio dessert.

Sullivan Pre-School Breakfast

Monday, Feb. 13 - Nutri-grain bar, grape juice, milk.

Tuesday, Feb. 14 - Breakfast bites, grape juice, milk.

Wednesday, Feb. 15 - Warm apple, Ritz crackers, milk.

Thursday, Feb. 16 - Waffles, grape juice, milk.

Friday, Feb. 17 - Cereal, grape juice, milk.

Sullivan Pre-School Lunch

Monday, Feb. 13 - Macaroni & cheese, green beans, pineapple, bread & butter, milk.

Tuesday, Feb. 14 - Chicken salad sandwiches, carrot & celery sticks, banana, milk.

Wednesday, Feb. 15 - Cheese pups, peas, applesauce, milk.

Thursday, Feb. 16 - Fish on bun, carrots, Mandarin oranges, milk.

Friday, Feb. 17 - Chicken nuggets, mixed vegetables, mixed fruit, bread & butter, milk.