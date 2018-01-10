 

A Conversation on Aging Held at Senior Center

Posted on by January 10, 2018

•January 10, 2018•

The East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging will host in partnership with Moultrie County Senior Center, a Moultrie and Douglas County Conversation on Aging 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, January 25 at the Moultrie County Senior Center, 114 E. Jefferson St. in Sullivan.

ECIAAA is convening a series of County Conversations on Aging in its Planning and Service Area (PSA 05 16-counties) during January and February to prepare for the next Area Plan for Fiscal Years 2019-2021. The Area Plan is a blueprint for the development and coordination of community-based services and supports for older Americans and families.      Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

Comments are closed.