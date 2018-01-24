A Good Week for ALAH Knight’s Basketball

•January 24, 2018•

By Jason Brown

NP Sports

The Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond boys’ basketball team finished one of its best stretches of the season this past week.

The Knights finished the week 3-0, including an opening win in the Little Okaw Valley Conference.

“It was a really good week for us,” said ALAH coach Dale Schuring. “We played probably our best two games of the season this week, and we were also able to pick up the win to start conference division play.”

The Knights knocked off Tri-County, Argenta-Oreana and Cerro Gordo-Bement.

ALAH defeated Tri-County 61-49 last Wednesday.


