ALAH Board Uses Sales Tax Funds to Improve Elementary School

Posted on by May 2, 2017

By Ariana Cherry
for the News Progress

Superintendent, Kenny Schwengel told Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond board membersat the last meeting that the negative balance in the transportation fund will require a transfer from the education fund.

The school district has not received any categorical payments, but the superintendent is hopeful a payment will arrive by June.

He explained the district should get the total owed by the state after July 1 (the beginning of the next fiscal year).

The total of all funds currently is $4,390,299.64. At the May meeting a tentative budget will be presented, and it will be posted for 30 days before it is presented.

