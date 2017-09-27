 

ALAH Cross Country Placed at Spartan Classic

September 26, 2017

•September 27, 2017•

The Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond boys’ cross country team placed 13th out of 26 teams in the Joseph-Ogden Spartan Classic Saturday.

Logan Hall was meet champion with a personal record time of 14:24.2.

