ALAH FFA Canned Food Drive

•December 6, 2017•

To gain entry to the ALAH basketball games on December 14th and 15th canned food is the ticket.

The ALAH FFA is sponsoring the annual canned food drive during the week of December 11th-15th to benefit all the communities of the Arthur #305 school district.

Students are encouraged to bring in canned food items before school by 8:00 am and after school until 3:45 pm. The food drive is also being extended to the local communities as well.

This year’s goal is for students to bring in at least 1500 cans during the week with an overall total goal of 2000 cans collected.

In order to help achieve this goal, to gain admission to the girls’ basketball game in Lovington on December 14th and the boys’ basketball game on December 15th, the public is encouraged to bring at least two canned goods for children/students and three canned goods for adults. Please help us replenish the local food pantries this year during the season of giving!