ALAH FFA Feeds Farmers

The ALAH FFA, along with Farm Credit Services, fed local farmers at the Cadwell Elevator September 28. The students who took some time out from school to help were Zane Crist, Rachel Kinney, and Kolby Schable. The students made pork burgers and wrapped them in foil. They put the sandwiches, condiments, cookies, and napkins in paper bags and handed them out to farmers as they came through the elevator. This event is sponsored by Farm Credit every year. - Submitted by Katie Gingerich

