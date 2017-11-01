 

ALAH FFA Officers Attend Leadership Training School

Photo furnished
Pictured are ALAH FFA Officers Adam Hingson, Zane Crist, Katie Gingerich, and Colton Romine who attended the Section 17 FFA LTS.

The Section 17 FFA Leadership Training School (LTS) was held October 3 at Allerton Park in Monticello. The four ALAH FFA officers who attended were vice president Colton Romine, sentinel Adam Hingson, reporter Katie Gingerich, and historian Zane Crist. The officers were split by office and talked with the section officers about duties and responsibilities. They were then split into different groups by numbers to complete different team building exercises. The exercises included trust, communication, and problem-solving activities. - Submitted by Katie Gingerich.

