ALAH Football Dominates Oblong

•September 13, 2017•

The Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond football team improved its record to 2-1 on the season with a dominant 48-15 win at home over Oblong Friday.

“I thought we played very well, especially defensively,” said ALAH coach Dale Schuring. “We took care of the ball and cut down on our penalties from weeks one and two.”

The Knights scored 13 in the first quarter and 21 in the second to take a 34-8 lead.

The difference in the game was the Knights’ offensive and defensive lines.

“We controlled the line of scrimmage for most of the night,” Schuring said. “We did have quite a bit of success running the ball, but I think we set that up with our passing game early.”

Offensively, ALAH rushed for 253 yards on 30 carries and passed for 78 yards passing on 10 attempts.

The Knights had several players reach at least 100 yards in total offense.


