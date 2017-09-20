ALAH Football Falls to LSA

•September 20, 2017•

The Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond football team lost to LSA 52-0 at Decatur Friday.

“It was a disappointing evening in all aspects,” said coach Dale Schuring. “We did not come prepared to play at the level we needed to compete with a solid well coached team.”

LSA took 10-0 lead in the first quarter and blew the game open with 28 points in the second.

ALAH struggled moving the ball, and the Knights’ running back totaled only 24 yards offense.

Will Cohan completed 1-of-4 passes to Kobe Wells for four yards.

Marcus Vanausdoll recorded a team-high nine unassisted tackles, and Lucan Otto had six tackles.


