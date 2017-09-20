ALAH Football Falls to LSA

Letter to the Editor,
Editor’s note: This book about the Mosser family of Atwood, murdered in the 1950s, has been missing for two years. Hazel Fraker, a friend of the family noted Katherine’s uncle was father of the Mosser family who was killed, and she would like to return the book to Katherine’s son to keep it in the family.
To the people who borrowed the book: The Mosser Family. Read More
•September 20, 2017•
25 Years Ago This Week
Sullivan schools contracted with a food service management company for lunches, and increased participation in the lunch program is the result. One reason: pizza, deli sandwiches and a salad bar. Middle school seventh graders Sara Holt, Jennifer Sanner and Ashely Sands noted they eat salads almost every day and enjoy the variety offered. Middle school served an average of 350 of 1160 k-12 students the previous year and hit a 667 meal high with the new lunch program offerings.
Steven Pflum, president of the Bank of Findlay, and Michael Dove, president of the Shelby Co. State Bank, announced the two banks will combine. Shelby Co. State Bank was founded in 1895 and the Bank of Findlay in 1971.
In B.B.’s publisher Bob Best reflects on their recent California trip for the National Newspaper Association convention. “One of the things Marion and I did during our mini-vacation was visit Sequoia National Park to see the big trees. The conifer forest does not start until you reach 5000 feet elevation in the Sierra Mountains, and parts of the park are 7000 feet above sea level,” Best said, noting he would not bore anyone with slides from the trip. Read More
Hospitals May Get Accredited Even With Poor, Unsafe Care
•September 20, 2017•
By Trudy Lieberman
Rural Health News Service
Earlier this year an Illinois woman sent an email telling me of the poor care her husband received at a large Chicago hospital. After six weeks of fighting for his life, he died.
“I wish you could see his records and all the infections and surgeries he had,” she told me. “I’ve been wanting to do something about the care he got and just didn’t know who to go to.”
I return to this topic from time to time because everyone is vulnerable to hospital mistakes. Most people think of hospitals as safe, loving places that advertise their miracle cures on TV and build new wings to house the latest technology. How can things go wrong? But they do, and readers of this column have been eager to share their experiences.
Increasingly, it’s becoming clear there are few places patients and their families can turn for help in avoiding bad care and equally important there’s almost no guidance from state or the federal regulators. When news outlets try to write about unsafe hospitals, they run into a “veil of secrecy that protects the industry” as one reporter in Michigan put it. Read More