ALAH Girls Advance to OV Northwest Division Championship

•January 24, 2018•

By Jason Brown

NP Sports

Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond girls’ basketball team defeated Arcola to reach the Little Okaw Valley Conference Northwest Division championship but lost to Okaw Valley at Decatur LSA Thursday night.

ALAH lost the third-place game against Villa Grove/Heritage Saturday and then lost a rematch to OV Monday, Jan 22.

Wednesday, Jan. 17, ALAH knocked off Arcola 52-38 to send them to the LOVC NW Division championship game.

After falling behind a point in the first quarter, ALAH outscored Arcola 18-5 to pull away for a 30-18 halftime lead.

The Knights held on in the third and fourth quarters for the win.


