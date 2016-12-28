ALAH Girls Basketball Come Back for Championship

•December 28, 2016•

By Jason Lee Brown

News Progress Sports Editor

Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond girls’ basketball team defended its Knights Classic Holiday Tournament by sweeping through its pool play then defeating Tri-County 52-47 in the championship game in Arthur Friday night.

To take home the championship trophy, ALAH had to come back from an early 13-point deficit against Tri-County.

The Lady Titans pressed early to take a 12-2 lead and extended that lead to 20-7 at the end of the first quarter.

“We weren’t playing sharp at the time,” said ALAH coach Craig Moffett. “It’s just one of those deals where the ball wasn’t falling in, and they hit some shots.”

The Knights did not panic and rather chipped away at the lead one possession at a time. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.



Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Reddit

