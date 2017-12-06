ALAH Girls Defeat Cumberland

•December 6, 2017•

Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond girls’ basketball team split a pair of games this past week.

The Knights defeated Cumberland Thursday but lost to Sullivan Monday night.

Against Cumberland, ALAH jumped out to an 18-6 first quarter lead and didn’t look back.

The Knights outscored Cumberland 18-0 in the second quarter to ride out the eventual 51-15 win.

Junior Marissa Herschberger tallied 13 points, eight rebounds, three assists and five steals.

Senior Janette Comstock contributed eight points, three rebounds, four assists and a whopping nine steals.

Freshman Mackenzi Bowles scored 10 points and had four rebounds, and senior Hannah Wallen totaled eight points, four rebounds, three assists and four steals.

Senior Madi Corum, senior Abi Duzan and junior Marcy Petersheim each pulled down seven rebounds. Senior Kyla Carson added six points, four rebounds and two assists.


