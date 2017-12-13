ALAH Girls Start Slowly with Win over VG

•December 13, 2017•

By Jason Brown

NP Sports

The Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond girls’ basketball team ended this past week with a 1-2 record, a win against Villa Grove and losses to Mattoon and Kansas/Shiloh/Oakland.

“We can’t expect to step on the floor and think we will be able to compete,” said ALAH coach Mac Condill. “We need to establish ourselves at tipoff or else we should continue to expect to start slowly.”

Against Villa Grove Thursday, the Knights took a 2-point lead into the second quarter where they outscored Villa Grove 21-12.

The Blue Devils battled back in the third to outscore ALAH 16-9, but the Knights were able to hold off Villa Grove for a 54-51 win. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

