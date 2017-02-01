ALAH Knights Score OT Win Over Arcola

•February 1, 2017•

By Jason Brown

NP Sports Editor

The Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond boys’ basketball team completed a fourth-quarter comeback in the Little Okaw Valley NW consolation championship game to defeat Arcola 74-72 in overtime Jan. 24.

After a back-and-forth first half, the Purple Riders took a 15-point lead into the fourth quarter, but Will Cohan scored nine points as part of a Knights’ 18-2 run in the first half of the period.

ALAH outscored Arcola 22-7 in the fourth to tie the game and send it into overtime.

In the first couple minutes of overtime, ALAH outscored Arcola 9-1, but the Purple Riders’ had a chance to tie the game late but could not get a shot off before the buzzer.

The Knights scored a season-high in points, and three players scored season highs.


