ALAH Knights Squeeze by Tuscola in Overtime

•December 13, 2017•

By Jason Brown

NP Sports

The Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond boys’ basketball team split a pair of games this past week.

The Knights defeated Tuscola last Tuesday but lost to Toledo-Cumberland Friday.

Against Tuscola, ALAH had to outscore the Warriors 12-9 in overtime to win a close 50-47 game.

“We did a fantastic job rebounding on both ends of the floor,” said ALAH coach Dale Schuring. “We competed well and handled adversity when it came our way.”

The Knights out-rebounded Tuscola 53-42.

ALAH shot only 33 percent from the field and 22 percent from behind the arc but was able to finish on top at the end of the back-and-forth game.

“We were able to get good shots but shot very poorly all night,” said Schuring.

Will Cohan led the team with 15 points, four assists and four steals. He also had three rebounds. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

