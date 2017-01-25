Photo furnished
ALAH Knights Win Tournament
The ALAH Knights won the LOVC Tournament Championship. Front row: Marcy Petersheim, Kyla Carson, Janette Comstock, Marissa Herschberger, Hannah Wallen, Mycaela Miller, Megan Fifer, Madi Corum; back row: Shea Shlabaugh, Abby Wallace, Kimberly Davis, Abi Duzan, Drew Wingler, Callie Schable, Liz Shipman, Payton Wellbaum. Head coach Craig Moffett explained: “Rebounding is something we’re always trying to improve, being that we’re not an overly tall team. I do think we are improving in that area. In an early practice Janette Comstock said “rebounding is all about heart/desire,” and she’s exactly right. Our balance is a luxury with unselfish players as the most important aspect of the balanced offense. We do have multiple girls who can score off dribble, in post or shooting from perimeter. Payton Wellbaum had a very good game tonight and was set up by excellent post entries.”