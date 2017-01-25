ALAH Knights Win Tournament





Thursday 10% Overcast Cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 20s. Friday 10% Overcast Cloudy. High 31F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday 10% Overcast Cloudy skies. High 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

For a better viewing experience we recommend using a modern browser such as:

Mozilla Firefox or Google Chrome