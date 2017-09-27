 

ALAH Soccer Defeats Meridian

Posted on September 26, 2017

•September 27, 2017•

The Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond soccer team defeated Meridian 5-2 in the Decatur Tournament this week.

After a 2-2 tie in the first half, ALAH scored three goals in the second half to put the match away.

