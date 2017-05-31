ALAH Softball Achieved Season Goals

•May 31, 2017•

By Jason Brown

NP Sports

Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond softball team achieved all three goals the players and coaches set for this season.

The Knights won the non-conference part of the schedule, the Little Okaw Valley Conference championship and a Class 1A regional title.

In the Okaw Valley sectional in Bethany, ALAH defeated Cumberland in the semifinals, but the Knights could not carry that momentum into the championship game against Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg.

"To win a game in the sectionals and get to the sectional championship was icing on the cake," said ALAH coach Jerry Lane. "The excitement the team generated at the end of the season for the communities and the school was tremendous, and everyone should be very proud of their accomplishments."


