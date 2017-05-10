ALAH Softball Team Picks Up Two Wins

•May 10, 2017•

The Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond softball team picked up two wins and earned a No. 1 seed in the I.H.S.A. Class 1A Girls’ Softball Regional hosted by the Knights.

ALAH defeated A-O 10-3 Friday and knocked off Sullivan 7-1 in Arthur, Monday.

Against the Redskins, the Knights jumped out to an early lead with two runs in the first inning and two runs in the second.

The Redskins scored one run in the top of the sixth, but ALAH answered with three more in the bottom of the inning.

For ALAH, sophomore Reagan Miller hit a home run and had two RBIs and two runs scored.


