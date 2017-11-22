 

ALAH Split Nonconference Matches

Photo by Dawn Redfern
ALAH Knight Hannah Wallen 24 moves into position as Mackenzi Bowles 13, blocks Monticello’s 30 Emily Wilson.

By Jason Brown
NP Sports

The Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond girls’ basketball team split a pair of nonconference games this past week.

The Knights defeated Shelbyville Monday but lost to Monticello Friday.

Against the Rams, ALAH doubled Shelbyville’s scoring in the first quarter 20-10.

The Rams countered in the third quarter, outscoring the Knights 15-4.

ALAH took over in the second half.

With a 33-28 lead entering the fourth quarter, the Knights went on a 24-6 run to end the game.

