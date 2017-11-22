ALAH Split Nonconference Matches
By Jason Brown
NP Sports
The Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond girls’ basketball team split a pair of nonconference games this past week.
The Knights defeated Shelbyville Monday but lost to Monticello Friday.
Against the Rams, ALAH doubled Shelbyville’s scoring in the first quarter 20-10.
The Rams countered in the third quarter, outscoring the Knights 15-4.
ALAH took over in the second half.
With a 33-28 lead entering the fourth quarter, the Knights went on a 24-6 run to end the game.
