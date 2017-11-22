ALAH Split Nonconference Matches

•November 22, 2017•

By Jason Brown

NP Sports

The Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond girls’ basketball team split a pair of nonconference games this past week.

The Knights defeated Shelbyville Monday but lost to Monticello Friday.

Against the Rams, ALAH doubled Shelbyville’s scoring in the first quarter 20-10.

The Rams countered in the third quarter, outscoring the Knights 15-4.

ALAH took over in the second half.

With a 33-28 lead entering the fourth quarter, the Knights went on a 24-6 run to end the game.


