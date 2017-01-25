ALAH Team Balance and Consistency Earn Success

•January 25, 2017•

By Jason Brown

NP Sports Editor

To earn a No. 1 ranking, win two tournaments, lead the conference and reach an 11-game winning streak a team must have consistency and balance.

The Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond girls’ basketball team has become one of those teams.

Before this week’s play, each of the starting five Knights averaged more than eight points per game, but none of them average more than 10 points per game, which makes ALAH a difficult team to scout and guard.

ALAH’s rebounding is also balanced, with every Knight rebounding between 2-to-5.4 rebounds per game.

"Our balance is a luxury that we're fortunate to have," said ALAH coach Craig Moffett. "The players' unselfishness is the most important aspect of the balanced offense. We do have multiple girls that can score off the dribble, in the post or shooting from the perimeter."


