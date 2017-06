•June 28, 2017•

Three Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond athletes were named to the 2017 girls’ track and field News Gazette All-Area teams last week.

Freshman Kenli Nettles earned first team-all area honors.

Nettles placed in the top six in two events at the IHSA Class 1A State Track and Field Meet at O'Brien Stadium on the campus of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.