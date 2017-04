•April 12, 2017•

Graham Veterinary Clinic will sponsor their annual rabies clinic at the Lovington Fire Department from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6. Vaccinations include those for rabies, bordetella, feline leukemia, and other viruses. There is a fee for the vaccinations. At the clinic, pet owners also have the opportunity to purchase county tags which are required for dogs.

In addition, the option to microchip a pet is offered. Contact Lisa Clark at 217-521-6274 with questions.