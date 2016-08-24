Annual “Singin in the Tabernacle Sept. 17

•August 24, 2016•

The second annual “Singin in the Tabernacle” is September 17 at the Cowden Free Methodist Church Camp.

The concert begins at 10 a.m. with a break for a catered lunch and then resume until concluding at 3:30 p.m.

The Chosen Ones from Manchester Ill., the Lesters of St. Louis, Mo. and Final Authority from Missouri are performing.

Advanced tickets are necessary because of the catered lunch. For ticket information call 217-433-1014.



