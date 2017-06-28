Another Habitat for Humanity Home for Moultrie County

•June 28, 2017•

Moultrie County Habitat for Humanity handed the keys to 604 Hope Lane to Paige and Chance Schoonover June 9.

With a great deal of help from the community and Habitat Care-A-Vanners the build was completed in a record time of 30 days with 20 minutes to spare, according to Habitat build coordinator Bob Gillespie.

Before a crowd of 50 people who gathered for the Key ceremony, Gillespie explained that three different Care-A-Van teams joined local volunteers and subcontractors to accomplish the build in a month. Previous builds were completed in six weeks.

During the Key ceremony Moultrie County Habitat President Gary Smith thanked everyone for their role in the build and turned the ceremony to Cheryl Thomas, Family Support, who presented Schoonover with the customary Bible from HFH.

Habitat board member Gene Mueller then presented Paige and Chance with the keys to their new home.

Deacon John O’Brien of St. Columcille and Pastor Gene Godfrey of First Baptist Church were also in attendance with O’Brien conducting the Blessing of the House. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

