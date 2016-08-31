Arcola-ALAH Golf Wins at Moweaqua

•August 31, 2016•

Sullivan golfer Caden Ellis was medalist shooting a 34 at the Meridian hosted quad meet at held at Moweaqua Golf Course Aug. 25.

The Arcola-ALAH Golf team won the match with a 168 team goal, beating the Sullivan team’s 172 effort.

Shelbyville was third, shooting a 194 followed by Meridian’s 197.

Clayton Miller from Arcola-ALAH was runner-up medalist. The remaining winning golf team results: Shandon Herschberger 42, Blake Lindenmeyer 41, Lucas Hutton 56 and Jacob Butler 49.



