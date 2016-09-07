Arcola-ALAH Keeps Lighting Up the Greens to 11-1 Start; Sullivan Not Starting to Shabby Either

•September 7, 2016•

Kirk Whitaker

NP Sports Reporter

Tuesday and Thursday Arcola-Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond golf won both matches at their home course—in convincing fashion both days.

Top returner Clayton Miller led the way both nights shooting back-to-back even par 35s with Blake Lindenmeyer taking second on Tuesday with a 39 (+4) and Shandon Herschberger almost tying him Thursday with a 36 (+1).

Lucas Hutton, Dallas Sisk and Jacob Butler rounded out the top five for Arcola which shot 161 and 163 at the two meets Tuesday and Thursday as a team, taking first place by 28 and 26 strokes those two days respectively. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.



