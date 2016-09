•September 7, 2016•

Arcola-ALAH cooperative golf team won a triangular match Aug 30 at Kaskaskia Country Club.

Clayton Miller was the medalist shooting with an even par round 35. Blake Lindenmeyer was the runner up with a 39. Arcola’s record is now 9-1 Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.



