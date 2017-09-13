 

Arcola/ALAH Golf Second at Ironhorse

Posted on by September 12, 2017

•September 13, 2017•

Arcola/ALAH golf team placed second in a triangular match at Ironhorse Golf Course in Tuscola.

Charleston JV won the low of 170.

Arcola placed second with a score of 223.     Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

Comments are closed.