Area Church Services

•April 5, 2017•

First United Methodist Sullivan

Reenactment of the Last Supper will occur at the First United Methodist Church on Maundy Thursday, 13 April beginning at 7 pm

A cast of 13 men from the congregation play the roles of Jesus and his 12 disciples including Judas Iscariot, who later betrayed him following this Passover Meal in the Upper Room.

Easter Sunday, April 16 services are at 9 and 10:30 a.m.

Faith Lutheran Church, Sullivan

Holy Week Service at Faith Lutheran Church in Sullivan begins with Saturday service at 5 p.m. April 8.

Palm Sunday Service is 10 a.m. April 9 with dinner at 11 a.m. Maundy Thursday, April 13 supper is 5:30 p.m. and worship service 6:30 p.m.

Good Friday Tenebrae service is 6:30 p.m. April 14. Saturday service is 5 p.m. April 15.

Easter Sunday Service is 10 a.m. April 16.