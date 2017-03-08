Area Fishermen Help Build Lake Shelbyville Habitat

Volunteers Make Difference

•March 8, 2017•

By Wally Bass

for the News Progress

Fishing habitat is serious business so it was no surprise to Chip Christensen when so many fishermen showed up for a habitat build March 4.

Chip’s Marine service bays south of Sullivan were converted into an assembly line for building some 50 fish habitats for Lake Shelbyville.

In this joint venture with the Illinois Department of Conservation and Army Corp of Engineers volunteers from a variety of clubs joined individual sport fishermen to build and place the artificial habitats in the lake.


