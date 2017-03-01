Attention Candidates

•March 1, 2017•

The Moultrie County News Progress will run a candidate preview section on Wednesday, March 15, 2017.

Candidates may submit a photo, biography and reason for running. This is a free story and photo for candidates participating in the April 4 consolidated election.

Candidates interested in participating may send information to mbrothers@newsprogress.com or call 728-7381 for more information.

This is also an excellent opportunity to finalize advertising for the remaining weeks prior to election.