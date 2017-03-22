Bee Colonies are Preparing for the Nectar Flow

•March 22, 2017•

By Gerry Ginther

NP Columnist

In his first address to Congress, President Trump exhorted us to renew the American spirit. I worry Americans are not up to the challenge. Or am I being much too dour, maybe because I live in Illinois, where entrenched dysfunction colors my view of the world?

Americans showed strong “can do” spirit from our 18th Century Revolution throughout history to the end of World War II and carried forward a sunny optimism up to the Vietnam Conflict of the 1960-70s.

Since then, our spirit has wavered.

In 1979, Jimmy Carter gave a speech about a “crisis of confidence.”

“We can see this crisis,” said the humorless, preachy Georgian, “in the growing doubt about the meaning of our own lives and in the loss of unity of purpose for our nation.”

The so-called "malaise speech" (he never used that word) went over like a lead balloon, in part because many Americans felt he was criticizing them, which he was.


