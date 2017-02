•February 1, 2017•

The Arthur beekeepers show how to set up and maintain a hive through the year during an Introduction to beekeeping class.

The one day class is 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb 18 in Arthur United Methodist Church located at 128 E. Illinois in Arthur. There is a cost which includes handout material and a year’s membership in the Arthur Beekeepers for a family.