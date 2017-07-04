Benefit for Local Breast Cancer Survivor

•July 5, 2017•

The Sullivan V.F.W. is having a fund raising benefit and auction for Michelle Watts Saturday, July 8. Doors open at 1 p.m., and auction begins at 2 p.m.

The meal is being donated by Griffins’ BBQ Crew Catering.

Michelle Watts is an ADM employee and a 48-year old single parent whose life was given an unimaginable curve ball September 18, 2014 when she received the news that she had Stage 4 Inflammatory Breast Cancer. From that point on, everything focused on a mountain of information, appointments and tests, all the while trying to keep life together for her then five and 15 year old children.

Inflammatory Breast Cancer “IBC”, is a rare kind of breast cancer that is undetectable through a mammogram, which she had just six months prior.

“IBC” is an aggressive cancer that moves through cells. It is not a mass or lump that can be removed immediately. In Watts’ case, surgery was not the first course of action as it is for many people. Chemo was first, then surgery, then radiation and then more chemo. Routine doctor appointments and medical expenses continue to this day.