•May 31, 2017•

The Bethany Alumni Association is hosting a high school tour night 3-7 p.m. June 11 at the high school as a fundraiser for the organization.

All alumni, young and old, residents and friends are cordially invited to bring family, children and grandchildren to show them where they went to school.

Visitors may sign in at the front door and tour at their leisure. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.