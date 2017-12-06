 

Bethany Community Choir Performs

The Bethany community choir will perform a Christmas Cantata at 7 p.m. Sunday, December 10 in St. Isidore Catholic Church in rural Bethany.

The choir, directed by Pastor Ted Hartley of the United Methodist Church, includes singers from each church in the community. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the program.

