Bethany Community Choir Performs

•December 6, 2017•

Rory Hite, a sixth grade student at Windsor Elementary School in Windsor has started a “Blankets for the Homeless” drive.

“It is all about how the homeless people don’t have many blankets, and I would just like to help them by giving them blankets,” Hite said.

Rory said the last time his father and he were in Saint Louis they bought about 60 hamburgers and gave them to the homeless people who were gathered in one of the small parks downtown.

It was there Rory came up with the idea: these people need blankets to keep them warm this winter.

He has secured a trailer, and his goal for the blanket drive is to fill the trailer with blankets.