Blend of Old and Young for St. Isidore

•August 24, 2016•

by Mike Brothers

St. Isidore Catholic Church, one of the oldest parishes in the area, has one of the youngest priests in the Springfield diocese.

The rural Bethany parish established in 1864 welcomed Father Steve Arisman to his first assignment as a priest from the bishop of the Springfield diocese recently.

Father Arisman at 35, serves St. Isidore, Holy Family in Mt. Zion, is chaplain at St. Teresa High School and for all scouting programs within the 28 counties of the Springfield diocese. Arisman is also one of four assistants assigned to travel with the bishop while visiting parishes within the diocese.

“I had only been here for two weeks when the McCabe family invited me to their family reunion,” Father Steve said, noting that early acceptance into the church family was a gift.

"When I had spoken with other visiting priests who have served St. Isidore, they said everyone sings there," he recalled, noting each would have been honored to receive his assignment.



