Blue Dolphins Compete in Xtreme Meet

•January 11, 2017•

The Sullivan Blue Dolphins Swim Club made a big splash competing in the COHO IMX Winter Invitation held in Deerfield Dec 3 and 4. USA Swimming has established the Individual Medley Xtreme (IMX) Challenge as a method of motivating swimmers to develop their full potential by increased participation in distance events.

The IMX series features five or six events that are at longer distances than most meets. Once a swimmer has completed the IMX program they earn “powerpoints”, which may be compared to other swimmers from around the country.

Highlights for our nine-and-unders include Johnathan Iacobazzi, fifth of 23 (1140.29 pts) and Kaiden Smith, 22nd out of 23 with (38.50 pts). Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

