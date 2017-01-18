Board Approves Proclamation Honoring Judge Flannell

Honored for Courthouse Restoration

•January 18, 2017•

By Mike Brothers

Moultrie County board proclaimed Judge Dan L. Flannell day Friday, January 13, his last day as Chief Judge of the Sixth Judicial circuit.

County board chairman Dave McCabe added the proclamation at the end of the regular Jan. 12 business meeting.

McCabe’s proclamation emphasized the county’s appreciation for Judge Flannell’s efforts to help restore the historic Moultrie County Courthouse. He continued to note his service to Moultrie County as a sitting judge from 1988 through 2012 when he was appointed chief administrator of the Sixth Judicial Circuit has been exemplary. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

