Body Cameras Help Sullivan Police do a Better Job

•December 6, 2017•

Sullivan Police Chief Jim Waggoner looks at technology as a friend so it makes sense when he jumped at a free trial for officer body cameras.

“When I found out Axon had a free body cam program for one year, I applied immediately,” Chief Waggoner said. “By September they had supplied every officer with a body camera plus the department with the software to handle the audio and video storage.”

Axon, formerly the Taser company, is offering any police department that applies the chance to try out body cam technology free of charge for one year. At the end of the year the departments may purchase the complete system for an annual fee or just return the equipment with no charge.

"I like what new technology brings, and body cameras have helped us do better jobs as officers," Waggoner said, noting footage is also a good learning tool for officers as well as keeping an accurate record of what happens during a stop.


