Brad Beesley With First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust Named One Of The Top 25 Program Managers

•June 7, 2017•

Brad Beesley, Executive Vice President, Trust and Wealth Management with First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, has been named one of Bank Investment Consultant’s Top 25 Program Managers*, ranking 12th in the nation.

Beesley is one of nine investment program managers associated with Raymond James that made the prestigious list of 25, compiled annually by Bank Investment Consultant. Factors considered in this year's ranking were the team's total assets under management, growth in team annual production, growth in team assets, average production per advisor, and number of advisors under the managers' direct supervision. His office is located at 1317 Charleston Avenue in Mattoon (1-800-546-5721), where Beesley serves as Raymond James Branch Manager and Registered Principal.


