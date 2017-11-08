Brothers Shine at State Cross Country Championship

•November 8, 2017•

By Jason Brown

NP Sports

Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond senior Logan Hall was runner-up in the in the IHSA Class 1A State Cross Country Championships meet at Detweiller Park in Peoria Saturday.

"Hands down, Logan is the best runner to ever come through this area, and we may not see one like him ever again," said ALAH coach Derik Eaton. "Through his commitment, dedication and sacrifices, Logan is not only one of the state's best but also one of the top runners in the midwest. Proof of that is signing with the University of Illinois several weeks ago."


