•January 17, 2018•

Application forms and information pertaining to the J. Leonard Brown Scholarship Fund have been distributed to area high school guidance counselors.

Scholarships are available to high school seniors who live in Moultrie County and plan to continue their eduction.

In 2017 the J. Leonard Brown Scholarship Fund provided $4291 to area students. It is anticipated that a similar amount will be available for distribution in 2018. Eligible students should contact their local school guidance counselor.