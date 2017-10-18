Bulldogs Take Redskins in Senior Night Game

Sullivan Pre-School Breakfast
Monday, October 23 – Cereal, peach juice, milk
Tuesday, October 24 – Pancakes, peach juice, milk
Wednesday, October 25 – Strawberries and bananas, Ritz crackers, milk
Thursday, October 26 – Coffee cake, peach juice, milk
Friday, October 27 – Toast, peach juice, milk
Sullivan Pre-School Lunch
Monday, October 23 – Tacos, lettuce salad, pears, milk
Tuesday, October 24 – Chicken salad sandwiches, veggie sticks, banana, milk
Wednesday, October 25 – Tater tot casserole, corn, peaches, rolls, milk
Thursday, October 26 – McRibs, carrots, applesauce, bread & butter, milk
Friday, October 27 – Hot dog on bun, tater tots, mixed fruit, milk
Senior Peace Meal
For additional information or for reservations, please call 1-800-543-1770
Monday, October 23 – Roast turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, seasoned green beans, dressing, peaches
Tuesday, October 24 – Baked ham, candied sweet potatoes, buttered midair vegetables, dinner roll, pie
Wednesday, October 25 – Chili with beans, mixed lettuce salad w/dressing packet, crackers, Waldorf salad
Thursday, October 26 – Liver and onions, baked potato w/butter and sour cream, baby carrots, Texas toast, blushing pears
Friday, October 27 – Beef stroganoff w/noodles, corn, cole slaw, dinner roll, warm fruit compote