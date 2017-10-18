Bus Crash Prompts Prison Term

•October 18, 2017•

By Mike Brothers

A crash that sent a busload of Teutopolis students skating down Rte 32 in February resulted in a two year prison sentence for Scarlett A. McKinzie in Moultrie County Circuit Court Tuesday.

McKinzie, 37, appeared before Judge Hugh Finson Tuesday afternoon for sentencing following her Sept. 12 guilty plea to a Class 4 felony aggravated driving under the influence charge.

Charges stemmed from a Feb. 10 crash at the intersection of Rte 32 and CR 800 (Findlay Road) when the van McKinzie was driving hit the side of the bus traveling north. The bus containing the Teutopolis basketball team, cheerleaders and coaches went out of control on Rte 32 and flipped on its side.


