 

C.E.F.S. Recognizes Sullivan Area Ministerial Association

Posted on by October 4, 2017

C.E.F.S. Economic Opportunity Corporation recently showcased their 52nd year of accomplishments that demonstrated that community action helps people and changes lives. During the 2017 annual meeting some very special people and organizations were recognized as valuable community partners who enhanced the level of service to those in need. According to C.E.F.S. Chief Executive Officer Kevin Bushur, “Without community partners such as  Sullivan Area Ministerial Association it would have been difficult to attain and achieve the agency outcomes and successes.”     Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

