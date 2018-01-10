Catlin Couple Injured in Allenville Crash

25 Years Ago This Week

Elvis Presley’s birthday marked the release of a commemorative stamp. By 3 p.m. the day of the Elvis stamp release Sullivan Post Office had sold all 5000 stamps. Glenn J. Suhl of Sullivan turned 69 on Elvis birthday and was the first customer to purchase a sheet of stamps with Elvis’ likeness surrounded in hot pink.

Snowplows were out in force as Moultrie County received six inches of snow over the weekend. Highways are clear, side roads are snow packed and freezing rain is in the forecast.

Approximately 150,000 people are believed to have viewed Lake Shelbyville’s Festival of Lights. The 600,000 light display closes Jan. 31. Shelbyville promoter of the Festival Tad Whitten said by the end of the month some 30,000 vehicles will travel through the Eagle Creek Resort display. He said that 130 tour buses will also view the Festival of Lights.

Sullivan ambulances made 1108 runs in 1992. One high mileage unit was replaced with a new modular unit which should save in future replacement costs, according to Fire Chief Jeff Waite. Read More