 

Catlin Couple Injured in Allenville Crash

Posted on by January 10, 2018

Photo by R.R. Best
A Catlin couple was hospitalized following a head on collision near Allenville Saturday evening.
James Dolan, 80, and his wife Nancy were traveling west on Hwy. 121 when the traffic accident occurred, Moultrie County Chief Deputy Gary Carroll said referring to the accident report.
The Dolan car was hit head on by a vehicle driven by Matthew Ashby, 16, of Mattoon. Ashby was eastbound and passed another eastbound vehicle not seeing the oncoming Dolan vehicle. The collision was at Hwy. 121 at the 1050N intersection.
Sullivan ambulance service transported the Dolans to a Champaign hospital with charges pending further investigation.
Moultrie County Sheriff’s deputies were called to an accident scene at the intersection of Rte. 32 and Hwy. 121 at 5:35 p.m. Saturday.
A vehicle driven by Jeremy Browder, 19, of Alabama was traveling south on Rte. 32 when he told the Moultrie County Sheriff investigator he fell asleep at the wheel.
The Browder vehicle traveled through the Rte. 32/Hwy.121 intersection over the railroad tracks and came to rest in an open field. Browder was not injured in the crash.

