Celebrate National Library Week With Elizabeth Titus Memorial Library

•April 5, 2017•

By Ariana Cherry

for the News Progress

All patrons who have overdue library books will have a chance for redemption. Elizabeth Titus Memorial Library will celebrate National Library Week April 9 -15.

Sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries across America in April, the observation allows patrons to celebrate the contributions of libraries and librarians as well as promoting library use and support.

During National Library week, there will be no fines for any overdue books that are returned. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.

